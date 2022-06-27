Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Number of B&Bs in Taiwan increases by 34% over past three years

Running an illegal B&B is punishable by a maximum fine of NT$300,000

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/27 17:09
Number of B&Bs in Taiwan increases by 34% over past three years

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) in Taiwan has increased by 34% since 2019 to 5,891 in total this year, with Changhua County leading the country in B&B growth and Penghu County having the highest density in the country, according to Ministry of Finance data.

Compared with hotels, B&Bs are smaller in scale and owners of family-style B&Bs can still live in the house, Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) lead researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said, adding that the cost of running a B&B business is much lower, making the threshold for market entry more manageable.

Changhua County has the highest B&B growth rate in the country over the last three years, with 92.3%, CNA reported. With a moderate growth rate of 53.7% in the same three-year period, Pingtung County currently has 841 B&Bs, the most in the country.

With regard to the number of B&Bs per square kilometer, the outlying counties of Penghu, Lienchiang (Matsu), and Kinmen lead the pack, with Penghu having the highest density in the country at six B&Bs per square kilometer.

About 50% of B&Bs in Penghu are owned by out-of-towners, and most of the owners are retirees who bought the real estate to run a B&B business and live there at least part-time, Great Home Realty store owner Yeh Yu-lin (葉俞麟) said.

Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), research chief at H&B Realty Co (住商不動產), said that application to a local government is required for running a B&B business and not all areas are permitted to be used for that purpose.

Running an illegal B&B is punishable by a maximum fine of NT$300,000 (US$10,200), she added.
Changhua County
B&B
bed and breakfasts in Taiwan
Penghu
B&B business

RELATED ARTICLES

A bird's eye view of Yushan from Penghu
A bird's eye view of Yushan from Penghu
2022/06/20 18:51
2022 Penghu Marathon open for registration
2022 Penghu Marathon open for registration
2022/06/19 18:17
Photographer captures Penghu fireworks from Taiwan's Alishan
Photographer captures Penghu fireworks from Taiwan's Alishan
2022/05/31 14:26
Taiwan’s average hotel booking rate for Dragon Boat Festival holiday under 30%
Taiwan’s average hotel booking rate for Dragon Boat Festival holiday under 30%
2022/05/29 20:16
Taiwan Strait islands most popular holiday destination for Dragon Boat Festival
Taiwan Strait islands most popular holiday destination for Dragon Boat Festival
2022/05/28 18:02