Taipei boss allegedly beat, confined Indonesian caregiver for 14 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An undocumented Indonesian caregiver was allegedly brutally beaten, burned, humiliated, and held captive by her employer in Taipei's wealthy Tianmu area for 14 months.

Last week, an Indonesian netizen posted several photos and two videos to the Facebook page Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) showing numerous injuries an undocumented female Indonesian caregiver allegedly suffered at the hands of her employer. The footage showed injuries to the woman's head, eyes, ears, teeth, and skin.

According to a report by Mirror Media, the woman had become an unaccounted for foreign worker after she left her previous employer. To find a new position, she sought the advice of her friend, who introduced her to a new employer at a community near Shilin District's Tianmu Baseball Stadium.

The job was to take care of the homeowner's children and pets. However, the seemingly benign employer soon became abusive, confiscated her phone, and refused to allow her to leave the house for 14 months.

A friend of the woman surnamed Su (蘇) told the news agency that "She had tried to escape several times, but she had not been successful." According to Su, the employer kept a close eye on the woman by staying near her at all times.

The employer allegedly beat the caregiver's ears so viciously that both eardrums shattered and the shape of her ears became so deformed that she could no longer properly wear a face mask. The beatings also led to blurred vision in both eyes, several broken and knocked-out teeth, and a bleeding head wound.

The assailant allegedly burned the victim's body with scalding hot water and refused to pay her salary. She was also allegedly forced into humiliating acts such as eating dog feces.

It was not until she was finally able to escape that she could inform her friends of the abuses and seek medical attention. According to the Shilin Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department, the female migrant worker staff from the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei accompanied the victim to the National Immigration Agency (NIA) to file a report with that department first.

She then filed a report with police on her numerous injuries and prosecutors commenced an investigation into the employer for assault (傷害罪). The NIA was cited by ETtoday as saying that the woman is believed to be a victim of human trafficking, and it is assisting in her resettlement and proper care.

The NIA emphasized that everyone has the right to live free from fear and that the female migrant worker was subjected to human trafficking and other illegal actions, which will be thoroughly investigated and then transferred to judicial organs for an investigation to ensure that those who have broken the law will be severely punished to safeguard basic human rights.



Damage to victim's left ear. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo)



Screenshot from original Facebook post. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune image)