New Taipei, British Office in Taipei join hands to grow coral reefs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei city government joined the British Office in Taipei and the National Taiwan Ocean University in launching a coral reef restoration project on Saturday (June 25) in a bid to promote marine conservation.

Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Representative John Dennis attended a ceremony to promote the restoration of coral reefs in Gongliao District on the northeastern coast of Taiwan as a symbol of friendship between the two countries. The spirit of the initiative is aligned with the Queen's Green Canopy, a tree-planting campaign to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, said the British diplomat.

New Taipei boasts a 145-kilometer coastline and a plethora of marine life. The coral restoration effort resonates with the theme of the United Nations World Oceans Day on June 8, “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean,” according to the city government.

Over the years, the most populous city in Taiwan has helped restore 1,275 reefs at the city’s Marine Resource Restoration Park and an educational program promoting the underwater ecosystem has attracted over 6,000 visitors. An additional 500 reefs are expected to be cultivated in Gongliao’s Maoao Bay this year, said New Taipei.

Describing coral habitats as the “rainforests of the sea,” Hou said New Taipei will continue devoting resources to the cause to foster sustainable marine ecosystems.





New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (left) and Representative of the British Office in Taipei John Dennis attend a coral reef growing ceremony. (Facebook, New Taipei photo)