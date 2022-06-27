Taoyuan International Art Award announces finalists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan International Art Award announced the final list of nominees for its art competition on Monday (June 27).

The second edition of the Taoyuan International Art Award, formerly known as the Taoyuan Contemporary Art Award, features 15 nominated artists. Eight international and seven local artists will compete for the main prize of NT$600,000 (US$20,000).

The biennial award aims to promote experimental and contemporary art. It provides a platform for new generation creators and is backed by Taoyuan Fine Arts Museum (TFAM).

TFAM Director Liu Chun-lan (劉俊蘭) said there were 687 submitted works from 62 countries. The number of submissions has grown by nearly 25% compared with the first edition.

Liu said most of the submissions came from Asia, followed by Europe, and South America. The shortlisted works include paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, video, and new media artworks, showing a great variety of subject matter.

The international jury includes the artistic director of the National Museum of XXI Century Arts, Hou Hanru (侯瀚如); Chief Curator at the Centre Pompidou, Christine Macel; former executive director and curator of Para Site, Cosmin Costinas; and independent curator, Takamori Nobuo.

The finalists are Felipe Castelblanco from the U.S., Hong Kong's Lee Kai-chung, Andrea Ferrero from Peru, Sara Naim from Syria, and Taiwanese artists Li Kuei-pi (李奎壁), Liu Yunyi (劉芸怡), and, Wang Yen-ran (王言然).

The Grand Prize winner will receive a record NT$600,000, while three Honorable Mention winners will take NT$200,000. The nominated artworks will be displayed at Taoyuan Arts Center in March next year.

Fifteen artists worldwide will compete for NT$1.2 million in prize money. (Taoyuan International Art Award screenshot)