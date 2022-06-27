Stanley Cup Champions

2022_Colorado Avalanche

2021_Tampa Bay Lightning

2020_Tampa Bay Lightning

2019_St. Louis Blues

2018_Washington Capitals

2017_Pittsburgh Penguins

2016_Pittsburgh Penguins

2015_Chicago Blackhawks

2014_Los Angeles Kings

2013_Chicago Blackhawks

2012_Los Angeles Kings

2011_Boston Bruins

2010_Chicago Blackhawks

2009_Pittsburgh Penguins

2008_Detroit Red Wings

2007_Anaheim Ducks

2006_Carolina Hurricanes

2005_Lockout

2004_Tampa Bay Lightning

2003_New Jersey Devils

2002_Detroit Red Wings

2001_Colorado Avalanche

2000_New Jersey Devils

1999_Dallas Stars

1998_Detroit Red Wings

1997_Detroit Red Wings

1996_Colorado Avalanche

1995_New Jersey Devils

1994_New York Rangers

1993_Montreal Canadiens

1992_Pittsburgh Penguins

1991_Pittsburgh Penguins

1990_Edmonton Oilers

1989_Calgary Flames

1988_Edmonton Oilers

1987_Edmonton Oilers

1986_Montreal Canadiens

1985_Edmonton Oilers

1984_Edmonton Oilers

1983_New York Islanders

1982_New York Islanders

1981_New York Islanders

1980_New York Islanders

1979_Montreal Canadiens

1978_Montreal Canadiens

1977_Montreal Canadiens

1976_Montreal Canadiens

1975_Philadelphia Flyers

1974_Philadelphia Flyers

1973_Montreal Canadiens

1972_Boston Bruins

1971_Montreal Canadiens

1970_Boston Bruins

1969_Montreal Canadiens

1968_Montreal Canadiens

1967_Toronto Maple Leafs

1966_Montreal Canadiens

1965_Montreal Canadiens

1964_Toronto Maple Leafs

1963_Toronto Maple Leafs

1962_Toronto Maple Leafs

1961_Chicago Black Hawks

1960_Montreal Canadiens

1959_Montreal Canadiens

1958_Montreal Canadiens

1957_Montreal Canadiens

1956_Montreal Canadiens

1955_Detroit Red Wings

1954_Detroit Red Wings

1953_Montreal Canadiens

1952_Detroit Red Wings

1951_Toronto Maple Leafs

1950_Detroit Red Wings

1949_Toronto Maple Leafs

1948_Toronto Maple Leafs

1947_Toronto Maple Leafs

1946_Montreal Canadiens

1945_Toronto Maple Leafs

1944_Montreal Canadiens

1943_Detroit Red Wings

1942_Toronto Maple Leafs

1941_Boston Bruins

1940_New York Rangers

1939_Boston Bruins

1938_Chicago Black Hawks

1937_Detroit Red Wings

1936_Detroit Red Wings

1935_Montreal Maroons

1934_Chicago Black Hawks

1933_New York Rangers

1932_Toronto Maple Leafs

1931_Montreal Canadiens

1930_Montreal Canadiens

1929_Boston Bruins

1928_New York Rangers

1927_Ottawa Senators

1926_Montreal Maroons

1925_Victoria Cougars

1924_Montreal Canadiens

1923_Ottawa Senators

1922_Toronto St. Patricks

1921_Ottawa Senators

1920_Ottawa Senators

1919_No champion-x

1918_Toronto Arenas

x-The series between Montreal and Seattle was called off because of an influenza epidemic.