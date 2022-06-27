DrGo wins two international awards for telemedicine application

Global recognition for locally developed industry-leading breakthrough

Ms Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer of DrGo, attends The Asia Smart App Awards 2021 and accepts the Silver prize in the "Public Affairs and Social Innovation" category on behalf of DrGo.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 June 2022 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) -HKT's one-stop telemedicine platform DrGo has won two international awards for its industry-leading innovation. The Hong Kong-developed app received the "Technology - Best Telemedicine Mobile App" award from The Global Economics Awards 2022 and took Silver in the "Public Affairs and Social Innovation" category of Asia Smart App Awards 2021. These significant global accolades are testament to DrGo's cutting-edge innovation and professional service standard, which have earned the trust of its customers.DrGo is the first HealthTech platform pioneered by HKT in Hong Kong. It enables users to receive one-stop medical consultation, connecting with Hong Kong-registered doctors through video to receive medical and Healthcare services without the need to leave their home. Prescribed medicine can also be delivered on the same day to users' designated address, saving them the hassle of waiting in line at a hospital or clinic. The entire consultation process is encrypted and secure. The DrGo app also includes the DrGo Health Store, which offers users a range of high-quality, reliable health management services, smart health equipment and other medical and health products. Moreover, users can improve their health through the DrGo app by participating in activities such as the Walk-to-Earn challenge.Launched two years ago, DrGo now has over 300,000 registered users. Having won multiple smart app awards, it is also acclaimed as one of the best-performing telemedicine service platforms across Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Receiving the two international awards further cements DrGo's status as an industry leader.The Global Economics Awards 2022, organised by British financial publication, recognised DrGo as "Technology - Best Telemedicine Mobile App" for driving innovation in the region. Nominees of the Global Economics Awards come from over 100 countries and are acknowledged as frontiers in their respective business fields.At the Asia Smart App Awards 2021, organised by the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association, DrGo took Silver in the "Public Affairs and Social Innovation" category. From among participants from 17 Asian countries and regions, the judges selected DrGo based on innovation and creativity, functionality and design, user experience, technical deployment of smart device technologies, market performance, competitiveness and social impact, affirming the company's contributions to the app industry.In addition to its high-quality app design and professional services, DrGo delivers outstanding customer service. In 2021, DrGo's customer service team was recognised by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence as the Gold winner of the "Inbound Contact Centre of the Year (Living & Entertainment)" and "Mystery Caller Assessment Award (Living & Entertainment)" categories, and received the Merit prize for "Smart Service Award".Ms Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer of DrGo, said, "We are thrilled that DrGo won these two prominent international awards, which once again showcase our leadership in HealthTech. The platform is developed in Hong Kong and managed by HKT's data centre, which is certified by ISO standards. It combines new technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things ("IoT") and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to provide users with one-stop telemedicine services. As one of the leading telemedicine platforms in Hong Kong, DrGo is committed to continuously improving its performance. We have been investing resources to optimise the frontend and backend parts of the platform, including programming, user interface ("UI") design, data collection and storage, software performance and security, to ensure the platform can continue to provide comprehensive video consultation services to users and partners."DrGo is now one of Hong Kong's key telemedicine platforms, connecting users with over 16 medical partners and 100 medical experts to provide video consultation in general practice and eight specialist categories, including Chinese medicine, paediatrics, mental health and family medicine, as well as remote monitoring and chronic-disease management. In the face of COVID-19, DrGo continues to safeguard the health of users and develop new contactless telemedicine technology as an important pillar for future medical development.Looking ahead, DrGo will expand its services to care for chronically ill patients and launch different healthcare offerings, with the long-term aim of providing remote services for patients in the public healthcare system. DrGo will continue to explore opportunities in HealthTech and strive to offer all-round medical services to users.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, enterprise solutions, FinTech, e-commerce, big data analytics, media entertainment including the provision of interactive pay-TV services, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centres.



HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network in Hong Kong with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fibre backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.



HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things ("IoT") and artificial intelligence ("AI") to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.



Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers, thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.



For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt.





About DrGo

DrGo is an end-to-end app-based platform connecting users with Hong Kong registered doctors and other healthcare professionals who will provide medical and healthcare consultation services and advice via video consultation on mobile device. Certain prescribed medicine will be delivered to the user's designated address. DrGo is the first HealthTech platform pioneered by HKT, offering convenient telehealthcare services via on an end-to-end app-based platform developed and managed locally by HKT professionals. With HKT's advanced technologies, the entire consultation journey, including service registration, appointment booking, video consultation and payment will take place with encryption, aiming at protecting users' privacy.



DrGo users in Hong Kong can get access to a one-stop healthcare consultation via their mobile devices. They can speak to a doctor or other healthcare professional from their home or workplace without the need to making a physical visit or queuing at a hospital or clinic. Remote consultation provides sense of ease and convenience, which is particularly important at a time when social distancing is critical during the current pandemic.



At present, DrGo is partnering with over 100 healthcare professionals from the below medical organisations to provide remote telemedicine and healthcare services: Amazing Medical, EC Healthcare, Gleneagles Hospital, HealthKit Medical Centre, Medical Concierge, Precious Blood Hospital (Caritas), Quality Healthcare, River Cam Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic.







#DrGo

