Taiwan Foxconn tycoon's home PCR device to detect monkeypox

Terry Gou: 'I have a dream that every family can have a PCR nucleic acid detector'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/27 13:07
Terry Gou (left) sits near PCR device as he interacts with a small child. (Facebook, Terry Gou photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fears over the spread of monkeypox in Taiwan have prompted Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) to recalibrate his home PCR test machine to test for the disease.

On Friday (June 24), Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control announced that a man in his 20s who had recently returned Germany was the country's first confirmed case of monkeypox. In response, Gou's personally invested company, iCare Diagnostics International, on Sunday (June 26) announced that it has begun to develop a monkeypox reagent for its home PCR nucleic acid test device, reported UDN.

iCare Diagnostics stated that after the positive diagnosis of the arrival from overseas, Taiwan has become the third Asian country to report monkeypox cases and this "sounded an alarm bell" for the firm. It pointed out that it is well aware of the history of human beings and their fight against infectious diseases, which have taken countless lives.

The company said that its mission is to stand on the front line of epidemic prevention and use the power of science to fight off viral attacks. Therefore, the company said that it will begin to evaluate and develop a monkeypox reagent to enable its home PCR device to detect monkeypox.

The company then cited Gou as saying, "I have a dream that every family can have a PCR nucleic acid detector" because the home is the most important line of defense against viruses.

iCare Diagnostics International's home PCR test device. (Facebook, Terry Gou photo)
