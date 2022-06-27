Taiwan takes team gold in women's archery in Paris

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The women's recurve team captured gold at the third stage 2022 Hyundai Archery World Cup in Paris, France, with a 5-1 victory over India on Sunday (June 26).

The team, consisting of Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩), Peng Chia-mao (彭家楙), and Kuo Tzu-ying (郭紫穎), took bronze at the first stage of the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey in April. Sunday's win in the third round marked the first gold medal of the year for the team.

Coming into Paris, the team was ranked third and received a bye in the first round. In the second round, the trio defeated Bangladesh 6-2, according to the event's website.



Women's recurve team in action on Sunday. (CNA photo)

In the quarterfinals, the women easily cruised past the U.S. team with a score of 5-1. Once in the semifinals, Taiwan found itself paired against a tough German squad but managed to come out ahead 6-2.

In the finals against India on Sunday, the Taiwanese women came out to a strong start with two 10-point scores in two shots, helping them win the set 56-53, giving the team two points. However, in the second set, India staged a comeback and the two teams tied 56 to 56, giving each one point.



Women's team celebrates gold medal victory. (CNA photo)

Team Taiwan came out aggressive and maintained the pressure in the crucial third set to pull away with a score of 56-53, earning them two more points, giving them a total of 5 points to India's 1 point and sealing the gold medal.

Later that day, Peng took silver in the women's recurve individual category, marking her best performance as an individual in Archery World Cup competition.