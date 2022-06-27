Taiwan Army launches stinger missiles in annual Shenggong exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army's Fourth Area Command carried out drills as part of the annual Shengong exercise in southern Taiwan to ensure combat readiness, on Sunday (June 26).

Soldiers armed with Dual Mount Stingers and Avenger missile systems fired at aerial targets and target drones simulating incoming enemy aircraft. The live-fire drills demonstrated troop accuracy and firepower, CNA reported.

This year's exercise was overseen by artillery training personnel and other units to test the quality of soldier and officer training, the command said. It added the soldiers demonstrated strong professional skills and teamwork.

The command also expressed its gratitude to residents in Pingtung’s Hengchun, Manzhou, and Mudan townships for their long-term cooperation and assistance. Only with their support can the military successfully conduct exercises and training, the command said.

The military has the responsibility of defending the people, the command said, adding that combat training is central to this objective. In the future, the Army will continue to bolster asymmetric warfare capabilities, and employ practical solutions to defend the country, it said.