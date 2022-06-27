Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Army launches stinger missiles in annual Shenggong exercise

Soldiers from 4th Area Command fired at aerial targets to test weapons skills

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/27 11:13
(Taiwan Army 4th Area Command photo)

(Taiwan Army 4th Area Command photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army's Fourth Area Command carried out drills as part of the annual Shengong exercise in southern Taiwan to ensure combat readiness, on Sunday (June 26).

Soldiers armed with Dual Mount Stingers and Avenger missile systems fired at aerial targets and target drones simulating incoming enemy aircraft. The live-fire drills demonstrated troop accuracy and firepower, CNA reported.

This year's exercise was overseen by artillery training personnel and other units to test the quality of soldier and officer training, the command said. It added the soldiers demonstrated strong professional skills and teamwork.

The command also expressed its gratitude to residents in Pingtung’s Hengchun, Manzhou, and Mudan townships for their long-term cooperation and assistance. Only with their support can the military successfully conduct exercises and training, the command said.

The military has the responsibility of defending the people, the command said, adding that combat training is central to this objective. In the future, the Army will continue to bolster asymmetric warfare capabilities, and employ practical solutions to defend the country, it said.
Taiwan
Taiwan Army 4th Area Command
Stinger missiles
Avenger missile system

RELATED ARTICLES

Mike Pompeo urges ‘global alliance for freedom’ to contest Russian and Chinese aggression
Mike Pompeo urges ‘global alliance for freedom’ to contest Russian and Chinese aggression
2022/06/26 21:27
Bring your own cup when buying a drink to save NT$5, starting July 1
Bring your own cup when buying a drink to save NT$5, starting July 1
2022/06/26 16:07
Taiwan reports 39,586 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 39,586 local COVID cases
2022/06/26 14:30
'I will only recognize one China called Taiwan': Guatemela president
'I will only recognize one China called Taiwan': Guatemela president
2022/06/26 14:24
Taiwan Education Ministry, University of Oslo to launch Taiwan studies program
Taiwan Education Ministry, University of Oslo to launch Taiwan studies program
2022/06/26 11:55