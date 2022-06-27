Chinese anti-submarine warfare aircraft intrudes on Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that a Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (June 26).

At 9 p.m., the MND announced that a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft had infringed on Taiwan's ADIZ. The plane was identified to be a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW).

The aircraft flew in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, just off the southwestern edge of the median line and northeast of the Dongsha Islands. The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

The largest number of PLAAF aircraft detected in Taiwan's ADIZ in one day this year was 39 PLAAF on Jan. 23. The second-largest incursion this year was 30 on May 30, and 29 on June 22.

The all-time record for the most Chinese military aircraft seen in the zone in a single day was 56 on Oct. 4, 2021.



Map shows flight path of Y-8 ASW on Sunday. (MND image)