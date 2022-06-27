NZ coach, 2 players have COVID-19 ahead of 1st Ireland test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, assistant John Plumtree and two leading players have tested positive for COVID-19, severely disrupting the team’s preparation for Saturday’s first rugby test against Ireland.

Foster and Plumtree are isolating at home and midfielders Jack Goodhue and David Havili haven’t joined the team in Auckland where the test will be played in front of a sellout crowd at Eden Park.

Goodhue and Havili both had strong chances of being named in the New Zealand lineup for the first test of a three-test series.

Assistant coaches Scott McLeod and Brad Mooar will take charge of the team in the lead-up to the match while Crusaders center Braydon Ennor has joined the squad to provide midfield cover.

Foster said he is confident the test preparation will be in good hands.

“We’ve had a plan for this happening and it’s a great opportunity for the wider coaching group and the senior players who will be highly motivated to step up,” he said. “We have learned how to cope with the unexpected like everyone has over the past couple of years. I will still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and I have huge faith in the coaching group and the players.”

The All Blacks have numerous midfield options with Rieko Ioane and Quinn Tupaea now likely to fill those roles.

Saturday’s test is an important one for the All Blacks, who hadn’t lost to Ireland for 111 years before doing so at Soldier Field, Chicago in November 2016. They have now lost three of their last five tests against Ireland, including the most recent at Dublin last year.

