Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;S;7;83%;85%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;105;90;Partly sunny, warm;105;89;NW;10;49%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;Mostly sunny;90;69;W;11;35%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and less humid;83;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;W;10;53%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;70;59;A shower or two;68;54;SW;8;72%;83%;4

Anchorage, United States;Nice with some sun;67;51;Partly sunny, nice;66;52;SW;8;64%;4%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;111;87;Very hot;113;87;NW;10;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler but pleasant;80;57;A shower in the a.m.;73;49;NNW;13;48%;58%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;72;60;Clouds and sunshine;79;63;NE;10;69%;4%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;94;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;NNW;7;42%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;47;Becoming cloudy;61;48;WNW;8;77%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;100;78;Mostly sunny;105;78;NNW;11;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-shower;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;S;5;77%;87%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;82;69;A t-storm around;83;69;W;13;67%;50%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;Decreasing clouds;92;80;S;8;66%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;79;71;Showers around;79;69;WNW;8;66%;72%;11

Beijing, China;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;91;72;A t-storm or two;88;72;N;9;64%;72%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;86;65;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;SE;4;48%;2%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;94;61;NW;8;42%;98%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;59;49;A little p.m. rain;65;51;SSE;6;73%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;80;53;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;E;8;53%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer with sunshine;86;65;Partly sunny and hot;92;70;ESE;11;45%;42%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;69;58;A couple of showers;68;52;W;8;70%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;74;63;A stray shower;86;66;E;6;51%;43%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;89;63;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;NNE;6;42%;4%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;53;47;Periods of sun;52;46;WSW;5;76%;15%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;87;64;Decreasing clouds;82;62;ESE;8;34%;13%;9

Busan, South Korea;A thunderstorm;80;78;A stray thunderstorm;79;78;SSW;8;77%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;94;77;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;NW;12;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;NE;5;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;81;66;Morning rain, cloudy;77;66;SSE;4;76%;93%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;83;A t-storm around;98;83;SW;10;62%;73%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;81;63;Sunshine and nice;75;64;SSE;9;43%;5%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;WSW;11;72%;64%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;78;61;Mostly cloudy;77;58;NW;10;68%;91%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;85;78;Partly sunny;86;78;WNW;6;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;102;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;NE;10;47%;58%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;84;70;Partly sunny, breezy;86;70;SSE;14;60%;30%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;102;86;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;83;ESE;7;47%;70%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;A t-storm around;84;59;SW;6;41%;48%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;90;80;A morning shower;93;81;S;7;71%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;74;Showers around;85;76;SSE;5;69%;71%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;64;48;A stray shower;62;54;S;13;60%;98%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;101;73;Sunny and hot;101;75;NNE;9;19%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;79;64;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;WSW;15;45%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;82;Hot with some sun;99;83;SSE;7;56%;32%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;64;49;Decreasing clouds;61;48;SE;10;64%;15%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;73;Couple of t-storms;87;73;E;5;71%;90%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;81;65;SW;7;61%;8%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SW;5;73%;59%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;91;80;A shower or two;91;80;SE;8;69%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;73;A shower or two;87;74;ENE;15;56%;81%;11

Hyderabad, India;Showers around;85;75;A bit of rain;87;76;W;13;60%;86%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;105;82;Sunny and hot;105;84;NNE;10;31%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;81;65;Becoming cloudy;83;69;NNW;8;60%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNE;7;75%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot;108;86;Cooler;95;85;NNE;14;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;58;37;Plenty of sun;61;40;E;8;40%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;Sunny and delightful;89;71;NNE;8;24%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;85;Increasingly windy;99;85;W;14;55%;5%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;82;70;Couple of t-storms;78;70;S;5;88%;94%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;104;86;Partly sunny;103;82;SE;12;23%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun, a shower;80;67;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;ENE;10;44%;4%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NE;16;62%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;86;68;Clouds and sun, nice;88;69;SSW;6;54%;20%;5

Kolkata, India;Thundershowers;89;81;Showers around;92;81;S;9;70%;86%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SW;5;78%;73%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;59;27;Mild with sunshine;60;29;N;8;22%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Morning t-storms;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;SW;6;75%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;65;59;Mostly cloudy;65;59;S;9;75%;3%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;71;60;Sunny and breezy;73;59;NNW;15;45%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;70;54;A stray shower;66;50;SW;12;58%;61%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;91;65;Sunny and hot;94;68;SSW;7;43%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;76;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;S;8;78%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;NE;6;38%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;An afternoon shower;90;84;WNW;13;66%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;75;A few showers;87;75;N;4;77%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;N;6;72%;92%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;54;41;Clouds and sun;53;42;NNE;9;77%;15%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray thunderstorm;72;56;A shower and t-storm;69;57;NNE;8;61%;90%;12

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;89;78;A morning t-storm;86;80;ESE;8;67%;73%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;ENE;6;53%;4%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A morning t-storm;86;76;SSW;16;67%;85%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;52;43;Periods of sun;52;47;WNW;6;81%;23%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;Cooler but pleasant;74;58;WSW;7;61%;27%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;NNE;10;45%;7%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;81;A shower and t-storm;86;81;SSW;13;85%;99%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;73;54;Inc. clouds;73;54;ESE;6;58%;32%;7

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;90;70;Thunderstorms;79;63;NNW;9;77%;99%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;WNW;9;32%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;63;Cooler;73;54;WNW;7;75%;88%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;87;77;Humid;91;77;WSW;8;62%;35%;11

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;70;60;Rain and drizzle;74;60;S;6;82%;98%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;88;64;Breezy and cooler;72;53;W;15;59%;30%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;85;78;Partly sunny;85;78;E;15;73%;28%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;83;75;A couple of t-storms;83;75;NW;4;87%;99%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;75;Heavy showers;85;72;WSW;5;80%;100%;2

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;71;57;Mostly cloudy;72;54;N;8;56%;3%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;Mostly cloudy;71;50;SSE;9;77%;25%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;WSW;6;58%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ENE;9;75%;66%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;Couple of t-storms;93;72;ESE;8;57%;90%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;83;64;Clouds and sun, warm;88;64;NW;6;52%;71%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thunderstorms;90;73;Thunderstorms;78;74;SSE;11;86%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;66;48;Showers around;68;49;SSW;8;61%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;74;57;Sun and some clouds;74;55;N;8;62%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;71;An afternoon shower;81;72;S;13;75%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;51;40;Cloudy;54;42;N;8;75%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;85;68;SSW;4;56%;5%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, not as warm;70;62;A morning shower;70;54;ENE;7;67%;46%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;114;87;Sunny and hot;112;83;NNE;11;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Very hot;93;69;Very hot;100;73;NE;12;25%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;85;62;Sunshine and warm;83;64;W;10;59%;9%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;69;57;Fog, then sun;68;57;WSW;14;61%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;76;63;A couple of t-storms;78;63;NE;6;76%;100%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;88;79;Partly sunny, breezy;88;79;E;15;66%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray thunderstorm;72;62;A t-storm around;74;62;ESE;6;98%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;84;64;Cloudy;85;65;NNE;11;21%;26%;6

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;56;34;A little p.m. rain;52;30;NNE;6;72%;77%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;75;A thunderstorm;89;75;NE;4;72%;89%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;67;50;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NNW;10;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;84;62;Mostly sunny and hot;90;58;SSW;7;42%;12%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;84;75;A shower and t-storm;78;74;S;7;93%;100%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, hot, humid;95;81;Cloudy, hot, humid;95;81;SSE;13;62%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;S;7;71%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A brief p.m. shower;77;58;A shower in places;80;59;SSE;5;64%;42%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;87;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;E;17;64%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;86;60;Clouds and sun, warm;84;63;SSE;10;50%;4%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;67;50;Windy;60;47;SSW;20;59%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;Hot with a t-storm;97;79;SSE;6;63%;82%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;ESE;6;59%;10%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun, very hot;104;78;Sunny and very hot;107;80;N;9;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Thunderstorms;72;59;A t-storm around;84;64;NNW;11;60%;69%;11

Tehran, Iran;Very warm;102;81;Sunny and very warm;102;84;E;6;8%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;84;74;Sunny and beautiful;86;74;WNW;11;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;Sunshine, very hot;99;74;SE;6;33%;1%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Increasingly windy;91;77;Hot and humid;91;77;S;10;62%;5%;11

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;77;59;A refreshing breeze;68;53;WNW;15;55%;7%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;100;82;Hot, becoming breezy;100;83;ESE;12;33%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;106;82;Very hot;108;78;SSE;12;23%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;67;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;52;NE;8;41%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Sunlit and very warm;84;63;Increasing clouds;85;61;ESE;5;40%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;66;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;SSE;10;48%;42%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;90;76;Very hot;96;76;WNW;5;60%;82%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and warm;84;63;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;SE;6;52%;4%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;SE;11;44%;4%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;48;Winds subsiding;58;50;NW;15;73%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;88;78;A couple of showers;85;78;S;7;81%;89%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm, cooler;73;57;Couple of t-storms;80;60;NE;6;58%;73%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather