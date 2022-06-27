Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, June 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;S;11;83%;85%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;40;32;Partly sunny, warm;40;32;NW;17;49%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;W;18;35%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and less humid;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;W;17;53%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;21;15;A shower or two;20;12;SW;13;72%;83%;4

Anchorage, United States;Nice with some sun;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;SW;12;64%;4%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;44;30;Very hot;45;31;NW;16;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler but pleasant;27;14;A shower in the a.m.;23;10;NNW;20;48%;58%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;22;16;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;NE;15;69%;4%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;NNW;11;42%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;8;Becoming cloudy;16;9;WNW;13;77%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;38;26;Mostly sunny;41;25;NNW;17;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-shower;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;7;77%;87%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;W;21;67%;50%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Decreasing clouds;33;26;S;13;66%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;26;22;Showers around;26;21;WNW;12;66%;72%;11

Beijing, China;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;22;A t-storm or two;31;22;N;15;64%;72%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;SE;7;48%;2%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;34;16;NW;13;42%;98%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;15;10;A little p.m. rain;18;11;SSE;9;73%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;26;12;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;E;13;53%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer with sunshine;30;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ESE;18;45%;42%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;21;14;A couple of showers;20;11;W;13;70%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;23;17;A stray shower;30;19;E;10;51%;43%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NNE;10;42%;4%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Periods of sun;11;8;WSW;8;76%;15%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;30;18;Decreasing clouds;28;17;ESE;13;34%;13%;9

Busan, South Korea;A thunderstorm;26;26;A stray thunderstorm;26;26;SSW;13;77%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;35;25;Breezy in the p.m.;35;24;NW;19;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;NE;8;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;27;19;Morning rain, cloudy;25;19;SSE;6;76%;93%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;29;A t-storm around;37;28;SW;17;62%;73%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;27;17;Sunshine and nice;24;18;SSE;15;43%;5%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;WSW;18;72%;64%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;26;16;Mostly cloudy;25;14;NW;16;68%;91%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;29;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WNW;10;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;39;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;NE;16;47%;58%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;SSE;23;60%;30%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;39;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;28;ESE;11;47%;70%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A t-storm around;29;15;SW;10;41%;48%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;32;27;A morning shower;34;27;S;11;71%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;24;Showers around;29;24;SSE;8;69%;71%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;18;9;A stray shower;17;12;S;22;60%;98%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;38;24;NNE;14;19%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;WSW;25;45%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;28;Hot with some sun;37;28;SSE;11;56%;32%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;18;10;Decreasing clouds;16;9;SE;16;64%;15%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;30;23;Couple of t-storms;31;23;E;8;71%;90%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;SW;11;61%;8%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;8;73%;59%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;A shower or two;33;26;SE;13;69%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower or two;31;23;ENE;23;56%;81%;11

Hyderabad, India;Showers around;30;24;A bit of rain;31;25;W;21;60%;86%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Sunny and hot;41;29;NNE;17;31%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;27;18;Becoming cloudy;28;21;NNW;13;60%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNE;11;75%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot;42;30;Cooler;35;29;NNE;23;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;15;3;Plenty of sun;16;4;E;14;40%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Sunny and delightful;31;21;NNE;13;24%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;29;Increasingly windy;37;30;W;22;55%;5%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;28;21;Couple of t-storms;26;21;S;7;88%;94%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;40;30;Partly sunny;39;28;SE;20;23%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun, a shower;26;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;ENE;16;44%;4%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;25;62%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;SSW;9;54%;20%;5

Kolkata, India;Thundershowers;32;27;Showers around;33;27;S;14;70%;86%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;8;78%;73%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;15;-3;Mild with sunshine;15;-2;N;13;22%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Morning t-storms;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;9;75%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;18;15;Mostly cloudy;18;15;S;15;75%;3%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Sunny and breezy;23;15;NNW;25;45%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;21;12;A stray shower;19;10;SW;19;58%;61%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;33;18;Sunny and hot;35;20;SSW;11;43%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;25;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;S;13;78%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;NE;10;38%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;An afternoon shower;32;29;WNW;21;66%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;A few showers;30;24;N;7;77%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;10;72%;92%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;12;5;Clouds and sun;12;5;NNE;14;77%;15%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray thunderstorm;22;13;A shower and t-storm;21;14;NNE;14;61%;90%;12

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;ESE;13;67%;73%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;ENE;10;53%;4%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;SSW;26;67%;85%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;11;6;Periods of sun;11;8;WNW;10;81%;23%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;Cooler but pleasant;23;14;WSW;11;61%;27%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;NNE;16;45%;7%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;A shower and t-storm;30;27;SSW;21;85%;99%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;12;Inc. clouds;23;12;ESE;10;58%;32%;7

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;Thunderstorms;26;17;NNW;14;77%;99%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;WNW;14;32%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;17;Cooler;23;12;WNW;12;75%;88%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;30;25;Humid;33;25;WSW;13;62%;35%;11

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;21;15;Rain and drizzle;23;15;S;10;82%;98%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;31;18;Breezy and cooler;22;12;W;24;59%;30%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;Partly sunny;29;25;E;24;73%;28%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;28;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;NW;7;87%;99%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;Heavy showers;30;22;WSW;7;80%;100%;2

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;22;14;Mostly cloudy;22;12;N;12;56%;3%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Mostly cloudy;22;10;SSE;15;77%;25%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;WSW;10;58%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;14;75%;66%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;Couple of t-storms;34;22;ESE;13;57%;90%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;28;18;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;NW;10;52%;71%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thunderstorms;32;23;Thunderstorms;25;23;SSE;17;86%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;19;9;Showers around;20;9;SSW;13;61%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;23;14;Sun and some clouds;23;13;N;13;62%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;An afternoon shower;27;22;S;20;75%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;11;4;Cloudy;12;6;N;13;75%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;SSW;7;56%;5%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, not as warm;21;17;A morning shower;21;12;ENE;11;67%;46%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;46;30;Sunny and hot;45;28;NNE;18;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Very hot;34;21;Very hot;38;23;NE;19;25%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;29;17;Sunshine and warm;29;18;W;15;59%;9%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;20;14;Fog, then sun;20;14;WSW;23;61%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;25;17;A couple of t-storms;26;17;NE;10;76%;100%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;25;66%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray thunderstorm;22;17;A t-storm around;24;17;ESE;10;98%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;18;Cloudy;29;18;NNE;18;21%;26%;6

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;13;1;A little p.m. rain;11;-1;NNE;9;72%;77%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;NE;6;72%;89%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NNW;16;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Mostly sunny and hot;32;14;SSW;11;42%;12%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;29;24;A shower and t-storm;26;23;S;12;93%;100%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, hot, humid;35;27;Cloudy, hot, humid;35;27;SSE;20;62%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;S;11;71%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A brief p.m. shower;25;14;A shower in places;27;15;SSE;8;64%;42%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;E;27;64%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;SSE;16;50%;4%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Windy;16;8;SSW;33;59%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Hot with a t-storm;36;26;SSE;10;63%;82%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;ESE;9;59%;10%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun, very hot;40;26;Sunny and very hot;41;27;N;15;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Thunderstorms;22;15;A t-storm around;29;18;NNW;17;60%;69%;11

Tehran, Iran;Very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;29;E;10;8%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Sunny and beautiful;30;24;WNW;18;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;37;20;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;SE;10;33%;1%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Increasingly windy;33;25;Hot and humid;33;25;S;17;62%;5%;11

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;25;15;A refreshing breeze;20;12;WNW;24;55%;7%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;38;28;Hot, becoming breezy;38;29;ESE;19;33%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;41;28;Very hot;42;25;SSE;20;23%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;19;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;11;NE;13;41%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Sunlit and very warm;29;17;Increasing clouds;30;16;ESE;9;40%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;SSE;15;48%;42%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;24;Very hot;36;25;WNW;9;60%;82%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and warm;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;SE;10;52%;4%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;SE;18;44%;4%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;9;Winds subsiding;14;10;NW;24;73%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;31;25;A couple of showers;30;25;S;11;81%;89%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm, cooler;23;14;Couple of t-storms;27;16;NE;10;58%;73%;10

