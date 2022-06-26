Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/26 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 20 .722 _
Boston 41 31 .569 11
Toronto 40 31 .563 11½
Tampa Bay 39 32 .549 12½
Baltimore 34 39 .466 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 33 .548 _
Cleveland 36 31 .537 1
Chicago 33 37 .471
Detroit 28 43 .394 11
Kansas City 26 44 .371 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 26 .634 _
Texas 34 36 .486 10½
Seattle 34 39 .466 12
Los Angeles 34 40 .459 12½
Oakland 24 49 .329 22

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 26 .644 _
Atlanta 42 31 .575 5
Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9
Miami 32 38 .457 13½
Washington 26 48 .351 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _
St. Louis 41 33 .554 _
Pittsburgh 29 42 .408 10½
Chicago 27 45 .375 13
Cincinnati 24 47 .338 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 44 26 .629 _
San Diego 45 29 .608 1
San Francisco 39 32 .549
Arizona 32 41 .438 13½
Colorado 31 41 .431 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.