Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/26 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 20 .722 _
Boston 41 31 .569 11
Toronto 40 31 .563 11½
Tampa Bay 39 32 .549 12½
Baltimore 34 39 .466 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 33 .548 _
Cleveland 36 31 .537 1
Chicago 33 37 .471
Detroit 28 43 .394 11
Kansas City 26 44 .371 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 26 .634 _
Texas 34 36 .486 10½
Seattle 34 39 .466 12
Los Angeles 34 40 .459 12½
Oakland 24 49 .329 22

___

Saturday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.