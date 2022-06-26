Crowds are back on Kenting beaches in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Large crowds were back on beaches of Kenting in southern Taiwan on Sunday (June 26) as COVID-19 appears to be on the wane in the country and high temperatures have soared over 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Weather Bureau’s forecast, the maximum temperature in Pingtung County could reach up to 35°C on Sunday.

A water vehicle operator surnamed Pan (潘) said that the crowd was the biggest he has seen since the pandemic hit, CNA reported. However, even though the crowd is large, it still cannot compare with those before the pandemic, Pan said, adding that it’s comforting to see that “at least tourists are back."

Pingtung B&B Association Chair Lin Shu-min (林淑敏) said the association is hopeful to achieve full hotel occupancy this summer. Due to the pandemic, renting an entire house or an entire floor has become more popular among guests, Lin said, adding that they are looking forward to the tourism stimulus package to help weekday hotel occupancy rates, per CNA.