Bring your own cup when buying a drink to save NT$5, starting July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Consumers can now save NT$5 (US$0.17) each time they bring their own cup to buy a drink at most beverage purveyors in Taiwan, beginning from July 1.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said that over 50,000 beverage chain outlets, convenience stores, fast food and supermarket chains were responsible for the use of 2.2 billion single-use plastic cups in 2020 in Taiwan, but beginning July 1, they must give consumers an NT$5 discount when customers bring their own cup, CNA reported.

The above-mentioned stores are also required by new regulations to have signs with font size requirements on their premises to alert customers of the NT$5 discount if they bring their own cup.

Some chain stores, including McDonald’s Taiwan, KFC Taiwan, and I-Mei stores, have already begun the discount.