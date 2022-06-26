Alexa
Taiwan reports 39,586 local COVID cases

134 deaths also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/26 14:30
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (June 26) announced 39,646 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 39,586 were local and 60 were imported, as well as 134 deaths.

The local cases included 18,372 males and 21,205 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of nine local cases are still under investigation. Among the local cases, a total of 359 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 134 reported deaths, 70 were male and 64 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. One hundred twenty-seven had a history of chronic illness and 80 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 8 and June 23 and died between May 20 and June 23.

The imported cases included 34 males and 26 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Friday (June 24) and Saturday. Two each arrived from France and Thailand, and one from Germany, while the origins of the other 55 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 3,613,345 cases of COVID-19, including 14,287 imported, while 6,254 people have succumbed to the disease.
