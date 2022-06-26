Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

'I will only recognize one China called Taiwan': Guatemela president

Alejandro Giammattei gives strong affirmation of friendship between the two countries

  137
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/26 14:24
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Wedn...

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Wedn...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During an interview, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei told LatAm Investor that he will only recognize Taiwan as the only “China” during his presidency.

When asked about Guatemala’s relationship with Taiwan, Giammattei said, “We are the largest ally that Taiwan still has and while I am president, I will only recognize one China and it is called Taiwan.” The interview focused on Guatemala’s economic reform during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as immigration issues.

CNA reported that this was the first time Giammattei openly clarified Guatemala’s stance on the issue since Chinese state-run mouthpiece Global Times published an article insinuating that the country would turn its back on Taiwan and recognize China.

On Wednesday (June 22), Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro was also quoted by Nikkei Asia as saying, “For us, relationships with the United States and with Taiwan are our keys,” and that they “will continue to have them at all levels." He added that Guatemala supports peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity for Taiwan.
Guatemala
Taiwan-Guatemala relations
Alejandro Giammattei
China
Mario Bucaro

RELATED ARTICLES

China creates Taiwan's 'democracy fish'
China creates Taiwan's 'democracy fish'
2022/06/25 09:30
Freddy Lim invites Richard Gere to Taiwan for talks on human rights and film
Freddy Lim invites Richard Gere to Taiwan for talks on human rights and film
2022/06/23 17:43
MAC hits back at China's disapproval of Taiwan's parliamentary diplomacy
MAC hits back at China's disapproval of Taiwan's parliamentary diplomacy
2022/06/22 14:25
Anonymous firms order 500 tons of Taiwan groupers
Anonymous firms order 500 tons of Taiwan groupers
2022/06/22 10:23
Taiwan envoy to US talks human rights with Enes Kanter Freedom
Taiwan envoy to US talks human rights with Enes Kanter Freedom
2022/06/22 10:21