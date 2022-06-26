Alexa
Taiwan Education Ministry, University of Oslo to launch Taiwan studies program

Ministry signs MOU with university to expand scope of student research on Taiwan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/26 11:55
Taiwan and the University of Oslo's Department of Culture Studies and Oriental Languages sign a memorandum of understanding. (Ministry of Edu...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Oslo to launch a three-year Taiwan studies program, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Sunday (June 26).

In a press release, the MOE wrote that the MOU between the education division of the Taipei Mission in Sweden and the university’s Department of Culture Studies and Oriental Languages (IKOS) was signed on June 3. By co-organizing the Taiwan Research Seminar Program, Taiwan and the University of Oslo hope to expand the scope of student research on Taiwan and deepen academic ties between Taiwan and Norway.

Under the program, the University of Oslo will plan undergraduate and master’s courses on the topics of modern Taiwan history, Taiwanese politics, languages, and cinema, as well as host visiting scholars from Taiwan and provide scholarships for students to conduct short-term studies in Taiwan. The program’s director, Professor of Chinese Halvor Eifring, organized a “Taiwan Matters” course in the spring of 2021, and has visited Taiwan on multiple occasions.

According to the MOE, with a goal to become a hub for Taiwan studies in Europe, IKOS has set the subject as one of the department’s research focuses. IKOS is the biggest humanities college in Norway.

The University of Oslo has ties with several Taiwan universities, including National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University, and National Chengchi University, and National Taiwan Normal University.
