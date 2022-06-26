Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Series of earthquakes jolt east Taiwan

4 earthquakes strike Hualien around midnight, 2 in morning

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/26 10:00
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the magnitude 5.1 earthquake that occurred on Saturday evening (June 25), a series of earthquakes struck Hualien again on Sunday morning (June 26).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the first in the series of four quakes occurred around midnight. It struck at 12:07 a.m. with a magnitude of 4, which was followed by magnitude 3.6 quakes occurring at 12:13, 12:19, and 12:50 a.m.

The epicenters of the earthquakes were 44.7, 31.9, 46.3, and 44.6 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall. The focal depth of the quakes was shallow, at 7.3, 5.8, 9.8, and 9.3 km.

At 8:34 and 8:38 a.m., two more quakes occurred. The first had a magnitude of 3.8, and focal depth of 7.9 km, and the second had a magnitude of 3.5 and a focal depth of 7.7 km. The epicenters were located 46.8 and 45.8 km south-southwest of the Hualien County Hall.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The intensity levels of all six earthquakes measured between 2 and 3 in Hualien, and 1 in neighboring regions.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Series of earthquakes jolt east Taiwan
A magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hualien at 12:07 a.m. (CWB screenshot)
earthquake
quake
temblor
Hualien

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
2022/06/25 22:43
Taiwan to donate US$1 million to Afghanistan for disaster relief
Taiwan to donate US$1 million to Afghanistan for disaster relief
2022/06/23 20:18
Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau teams up with tribal villages to promote east coast tours
Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau teams up with tribal villages to promote east coast tours
2022/06/21 21:13
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
2022/06/20 09:18
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
2022/06/18 11:37