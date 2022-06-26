Series of earthquakes jolt east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the magnitude 5.1 earthquake that occurred on Saturday evening (June 25), a series of earthquakes struck Hualien again on Sunday morning (June 26).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the first in the series of four quakes occurred around midnight. It struck at 12:07 a.m. with a magnitude of 4, which was followed by magnitude 3.6 quakes occurring at 12:13, 12:19, and 12:50 a.m.

The epicenters of the earthquakes were 44.7, 31.9, 46.3, and 44.6 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall. The focal depth of the quakes was shallow, at 7.3, 5.8, 9.8, and 9.3 km.

At 8:34 and 8:38 a.m., two more quakes occurred. The first had a magnitude of 3.8, and focal depth of 7.9 km, and the second had a magnitude of 3.5 and a focal depth of 7.7 km. The epicenters were located 46.8 and 45.8 km south-southwest of the Hualien County Hall.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The intensity levels of all six earthquakes measured between 2 and 3 in Hualien, and 1 in neighboring regions.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.



A magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hualien at 12:07 a.m. (CWB screenshot)