Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/25 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 52 19 .732 _ _ 7-3 L-1 30-8 22-11
Toronto 40 30 .571 11½ +2 4-6 W-2 21-14 19-16
Boston 40 31 .563 12 +1½ 8-2 W-5 20-16 20-15
Tampa Bay 38 32 .543 13½ _ 3-7 W-1 23-15 15-17
Baltimore 33 39 .458 19½ 6 7-3 W-3 18-17 15-22
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 36 30 .545 _ _ 7-3 L-2 16-11 20-19
Minnesota 39 33 .542 _ _ 4-6 L-1 21-17 18-16
Chicago 33 36 .478 5-5 L-3 15-20 18-16
Detroit 27 43 .386 11 11 3-7 W-1 18-22 9-21
Kansas City 26 43 .377 11½ 11½ 6-4 W-1 13-21 13-22
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 44 26 .629 _ _ 7-3 W-1 20-11 24-15
Texas 33 36 .478 10½ 5-5 L-1 16-19 17-17
Los Angeles 34 39 .466 11½ 5-5 L-1 18-21 16-18
Seattle 33 39 .458 12 6 5-5 W-4 15-18 18-21
Oakland 23 49 .319 22 16 2-8 L-4 8-28 15-21

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 46 26 .639 _ _ 6-4 W-1 24-10 22-16
Atlanta 41 31 .569 5 +1½ 6-4 L-1 23-16 18-15
Philadelphia 37 35 .514 9 6-4 L-1 19-17 18-18
Miami 32 37 .464 12½ 6 5-5 L-1 18-15 14-22
Washington 26 47 .356 20½ 14 3-7 W-1 12-26 14-21
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _ _ 6-4 L-1 17-15 23-18
St. Louis 40 33 .548 _ _ 4-6 L-2 21-14 19-19
Pittsburgh 29 41 .414 5-5 L-1 17-20 12-21
Chicago 27 44 .380 12 12 4-6 W-1 13-25 14-19
Cincinnati 24 46 .343 14½ 14½ 3-7 W-1 12-23 12-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 44 25 .638 _ _ 7-3 W-4 20-12 24-13
San Diego 45 28 .616 1 +5 6-4 W-1 21-14 24-14
San Francisco 38 32 .543 ½ 4-6 L-3 19-15 19-17
Arizona 32 40 .444 13½ 3-7 L-4 17-20 15-20
Colorado 31 40 .437 14 8 4-6 W-1 19-19 12-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Miami (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.