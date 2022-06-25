NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 5 2 3 18 16 8 Portland 4 1 4 16 21 7 Chicago 4 1 4 16 14 10 Houston 4 2 3 15 15 10 OL Reign 3 2 4 13 7 6 ANGEL CITY FC 4 4 1 13 7 9 Washington 1 3 6 9 10 12 Louisville 2 4 3 9 10 14 Gotham FC 3 4 0 9 5 9 Kansas City 2 4 3 9 8 13 Orlando 2 5 2 8 9 24 North Carolina 2 4 1 7 12 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 17

Louisville 2, Washington 2, tie

Saturday, June 18

Chicago 2, Kansas City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0

Sunday, June 19

Portland 6, Orlando 0

San Diego Wave FC 3, Gotham FC 0

Houston 4, North Carolina 3

Friday, July 1

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Washington at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.