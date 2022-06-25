Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 9:34 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Friday (June 25).

The quake was centered in the township of Guangfu in Hualien County, 45.8 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 9.9 km. No immediate damage or casualties were reported after the quake.

In Hualien County, the temblor registered an intensity of 4 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a quake is felt at a specific location. The quake was followed by several aftershocks, registering magnitudes of 3.7 and 3.8.