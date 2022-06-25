Alexa
Taiwan sets up its first research station near Arctic

Workstation in Norway will help Taiwan research into climate change

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/25 20:44
The launch of Taiwan's first Arctic research station on an island in Norway Saturday. (CNA, research team photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first Arctic research station has opened on the Norwegian island group of Svalbard between Europe and the North Pole, reports said Saturday (June 25).

The Taiwan Arctic Research Workstation (TaiArctic) was the result of a cooperative project between the National Academy of Marine Research, National Central University (NCU), and Nicolaus Copernicus University of Poland, CNA reported.

Taoyuan City-based NCU said the launch symbolized Taiwan’s wish to actively participate in Arctic affairs based on environmental tests and scientific research. The university held an official opening ceremony at its Zhongli District campus while in video contact with its team of five experts in Norway Saturday afternoon.

The new station will be the home of researchers from Taiwan near the North Pole, NCU said, noting that the country’s flag was visible at its entrance. Until now, Taiwanese visitors had to apply to stay at one of the more than 10 research stations from other countries in the area.

Scientists from Taiwan had already used drifting buoys in the area to collect data about the ocean and the weather before waters started freezing over last winter. The aim of the project was to learn more about global warming and its effect on the Arctic, according to NCU.
