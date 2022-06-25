First day of Taiwan zombie show plagued by success

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Overwhelming success caused ticket sales to be halted for several hours on the first day of a zombie exhibition at the Tainan Art Museum Saturday (June 25).

The show, titled “Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian Art,” had received wide coverage in the media amid complaints from a religious group.

The objections to the exhibition did not stop thousands of people from lining up to buy tickets before the opening time of 10 a.m., CNA reported. The size of the crowd led the museum to limit each of the four rooms to 400 visitors, but without any restrictions on the amount of time they could spend inside.

Within one hour, 1,000 viewers entered the show, and by noon, an additional 3,000 tickets were sold, leading to an estimate that the maximum capacity of 4,000 visitors was about to be exceeded. As a result, the museum halted ticket sales at noon and waited until 3:30 p.m. to resume the sales.

However, the zombie craze did not subside, with lines of waiting visitors outside blocking the access to the parking lot. At 4:30 p.m., the museum stopped selling tickets for the second time Saturday, with the suspension lasting until 6 p.m. Once again, demand for the tickets to the show, which is open until 9 p.m., overwhelmed staff, with sales ending for the day at 7:15 p.m., according to the Liberty Times.

The exhibition, which is co-curated with the Musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in Paris, will still welcome visitors until Oct. 16.