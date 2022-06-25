AP PHOTOS: Moscow Fashion Week sprawls across the capital

A model displays the collection by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during the opening of the Fashion Week in at Zaryadye Park with the Spasskaya Tower ... A model displays the collection by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during the opening of the Fashion Week in at Zaryadye Park with the Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in the background near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 20, 2022. Chic and adventurous models and couturiers have been spread all over the Russian capital for Moscow Fashion Week, flaunting their designs in venues ranging from a sprawling Stalin-era propaganda exposition to a large park near the Kremlin admired for its innovative features. More than 100 shows are being held during the week that began Monday as well as scores of speakers who are noted names in the Russian fashion industry. (AP Photo)