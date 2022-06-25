Thunderstorm fells 20-meter-tall tree in Taipei City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second day in a row, thunderstorms in Taipei City were marked by the collapse of a 20-meter tall tree on a major road in the capital, reports said Saturday (June 25).

After rain started pouring around 1 p.m., police were informed that a tree had fallen at the intersection of Guangfu North Road and Yanshou Street in the Songshan District, hitting an SUV, CNA reported.

Nobody was injured in the incident, with police cordoning off two lanes on Guangfu North Road to keep traffic away. The tree reportedly measured 20 m in height and 60 cm in diameter.

On Friday (June 24), another 20-meter-tall tree collapsed during a thunderstorm in Taipei City’s Datong District, hitting a traffic light and damaging a passenger car and a delivery truck.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) had issued extremely heavy rain advisories for north Taiwan while also warning the public about serious rainfall in the mountains of Yilan County, Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County.