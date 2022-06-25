Taiwan delegation seeks closer technology cooperation with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. have complementary advantages, and there will be more opportunities for cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, smart networking, AIoT, and 5G in the future, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said on Thursday (June 23) during a technology forum in Seattle.

Kung is leading a 41-member delegation in the U.S. to form links between the Taiwan and American high-tech industries and to launch a new generation of innovative opportunities, CNA reported.

The roundtable discussion titled, "New Horizon: Taiwan-US Cooperation on the NextGen Digital Technology," was co-organized by the National Bureau of Asian Research and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). Attendees included Washington State Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, State Senator Bob Hasegawa, Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Roberson, and Greater Seattle Partners President Brian Surratt.

Heck emphasized that Taiwan and the U.S. share values such as democracy and freedom, which are important foundations for close bilateral cooperation. He thanked Taiwan for its assistance with medical supplies during the height of COVID-19 and praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and other Taiwan companies for investing in the U.S.

Chen Kuo-ching (甄國清), director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, said that in addition to close cooperation in the semiconductor and ICT industries, future bilateral exchanges in the fields of low-orbit satellites and 6G communication technology are expected to make breakthroughs.

The delegation, which is traveling in the U.S. for 11 days, will contact innovative businesses in advanced technology sectors on the West coast. It will also address several think tanks to emphasize Taiwan’s role in strengthening global supply chains.