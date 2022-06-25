Alexa
20 contacts under observation after Taiwan's first monkeypox case

All contacts asymptomatic so far after student returns from Germany with disease

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/25 15:25
Taiwan's CDC is following up 20 contacts of the country's first monkeypox case. (CNA, US CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has 20 people under observation after a student who returned from Germany was diagnosed as Taiwan’s first case of monkeypox, reports said Saturday (June 25).

Taiwan is the third Asian country, after Singapore and South Korea, to report a case of the viral disease. It has affected more than 3,000 people, mostly in Europe and America.

The 25-year-old man from Tainan City spent January to June studying in Germany before returning home on June 16. Four days later, he suffered a fever, sore throat, muscle pain, a skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes in the groin. After he visited a doctor, tests were conducted which showed a positive result for monkeypox.

As of Saturday, 20 close contacts of the patient had been listed for observation until July 13-14. The group included three of the man’s relatives, 10 medical workers, and three drivers, but none of them had shown any symptoms, CNA reported.

The contacts did not need to be vaccinated because they rated as mid-level risks, not having been in close contact with the patient due to COVID-19 prevention and quarantine measures, the CDC said.

Taiwan listed monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease on Thursday (June 23), compelling doctors to report confirmed or suspected cases to the CDC within 24 hours.
monkeypox
CDC
contacts
imported case
Tainan
Germany
quarantine

