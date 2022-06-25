Taiwan reports 40,293 local COVID cases, 151 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 40,293 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (June 25), as well as 105 imported cases and 151 deaths, taking the total death tally to more than 6,000, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Saturday’s figure amounted to the third day in a row with new local infections lower than 50,000, a decline predicted by top health officials. The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was the 94,808 infections reported on May 27, while a record 213 deaths were confirmed on June 10.

Saturday's new local cases included 18,554 males and 21,721 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. Taichung City reported the highest number of local infections, 6,075, followed by Kaohsiung City with 5,567 cases, and New Taipei City with 5,142.

The 151 new deaths were 79 male and 72 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 140 suffering from chronic diseases and 96 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between April 12 and June 22, and passed away between May 26 and June 23.

The 105 new imported cases included 75 males and 30 females, aged from under 5 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan between June 1 and June 24.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 3,573,703, including 3,559,424 domestic cases and 14,225 imported ones. The 6,120 fatalities from the pandemic include 6,105 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,615 deaths and Taipei City 862.