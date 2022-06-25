AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .345; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; Devers, Boston, .331; J.Martinez, Boston, .325; Vaughn, Chicago, .325; Kirk, Toronto, .321; Alvarez, Houston, .317; France, Seattle, .316; Benintendi, Kansas City, .302; Judge, New York, .299; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .299.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 58; Devers, Boston, 54; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; A.García, Texas, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Rizzo, New York, 42; Straw, Cleveland, 42.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 46; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 92; France, Seattle, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Judge, New York, 79; Benintendi, Kansas City, 78; J.Martinez, Boston, 77; Arraez, Minnesota, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 75; Hays, Baltimore, 73; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 73.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 25; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; Gurriel, Houston, 21; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Hays, Baltimore, 18; 8 tied at 16.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Seager, Texas, 15.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 19; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; Tucker, Houston, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.81; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.96; Manoah, Toronto, 2.05; Verlander, Houston, 2.22; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.28; Cortes, New York, 2.31; Cease, Chicago, 2.68; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.90; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.97; Montgomery, New York, 2.98.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 113; Cease, Chicago, 108; Cole, New York, 103; Ray, Seattle, 97; Montas, Oakland, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 87; L.Severino, New York, 87; Pivetta, Boston, 86; Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Skubal, Detroit, 84; Verlander, Houston, 84.