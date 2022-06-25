Shhh! Detroit's Báez quiets fan with grand slam in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Javier Báez hit a grand slam to quiet a fan in the front row and homer for the third straight game, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Báez homered in consecutive games against Boston and launched his seventh career grand slam off Merrill Kelly (6-5) in the third inning of Detroit's first game in Arizona since 2017.

Báez didn't watch as the ball sailed deep into the left field seats, turning instead to emphatically drop his bat while looking at a fan sitting near the on-deck circle. He circled the bases and, after high-fiving teammates, pointed to the fan before putting a shushing finger to his lips

Báez joins Carlos Guillen (2007) and Dick McAuliffe (1966) as the only Tigers shortstops to homer in three straight games. The 459-foot shot was the longest by a Detroit player since Jeimer Candelario hit one 467 feet on July 15, 2019.

Rony Garcia (2-2) overcame some early wildness to allow a run — on Josh Rojas' sacrifice fly in the fourth — on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Arizona had three hits to lose for the fifth time in six games. Kelly allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows cleared COVID-19 protocols and is expected to rehab with Triple-A Toledo soon.

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta went 1 for 3 after missing three games with lower back tightness. ... 2B Buddy Kennedy struck out looking as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning after leaving Tuesday's game against San Diego with left wrist pain.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP (1-4, 4.67 ERA) has lost his last three decisions headed into Wednesday's game against Arizona RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 3.96), who has a 2.36 ERA over his past four starts.

