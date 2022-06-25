Astros win 3-1, end Yankees' 15-game home winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 3-1 Friday night to stop New York’s 15-game home winning streak.

Hours after Aaron Judge agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract with the Yankees that avoided an arbitration hearing, New York was greeted with loud ovations by just its third home sellout crowd this season. Judge went 0 for 4 as the major league-best Yankees (52-19) lost for just the fourth time in their last 23 games overall.

Verlander (9-3) averaged 95.5 mph with his fastball, up from 94.8 mph coming in during his first season since Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.22.

Rafael Montero, pitching for a third straight day for the first time this season, walked Aaron Hicks with one out and pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter with two outs. Montero retired DJ LeMahieu on a groundout for his fifth save.

Giancarlo Stanton homered for the Yankees. Luis Severino (4-2) took the loss.

DODGERS 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run, Freddie Freeman reached base three times in his emotional return to Atlanta and Los Angeles beat the Braves.

Julio Urías (5-6) handed the Braves just their fourth loss in June, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings. Craig Kimbrel gave up a leadoff hit in the ninth to Matt Olson, but recovered with three quick outs to earn his 13th save in 14 chances.

Freeman had one hit, a sixth-inning single. He walked twice and scored two runs. The 2020 NL MVP, who helped lead the Braves to last season’s World Series championship, received ovations from fans in the sellout crowd of 42,105 before the game and before his first at-bat. The star first baseman signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (6-4) struggled with his control as he allowed four runs in four-plus innings and was handed his first loss since May 22.

METS 5, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead New York past Miami.

Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker (6-2) allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five. Edwin Díaz worked around two singles in a scoreless ninth for his 15th save.

All three runners scored on Lindor’s bases-loaded double in the sixth that gave New York a 5-2 lead.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (7-3), who entered with a 1.72 ERA, gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in seven innings. The right-hander has gone at least seven innings in nine straight outings.

The loss snapped the Marlins’ six-game home winning streak.

RAYS 4, PIRATES 3, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single in the 10th, lifting Tampa Bay over Pittsburgh.

Brujan took second as Tampa Bay’s automatic runner and stole third against Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) before Ramirez’s hit.

Jason Adam (1-2) got the win.

Trailing 3-0, the Pirates tied it with three solo homers off starter Jeffrey Springs. Michael Chavis hit his eighth homer in the fourth, and Diego Castillo followed two batters later with his sixth. Hoy Park led off the fifth with his second homer.

Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz failed to drive in a run after having an RBI in his first six major league games, a franchise record and one short of the major league record set by Detroit’s Dale Alexander in 1929.

RED SOX 6, GUARDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBIs in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering red-hot Boston over Cleveland.

Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead, paving the way for their fifth straight win and moving them a season-high nine games over .500. Boston is 17-4 in June and 30-12 since May 10.

Nick Pivetta (8-5) allowed two runs in seven innings, scattering nine hits, in his first career outing against Cleveland. The right-hander struck out four without a walk and is 8-1 with a 1.85 ERA over his last 10 starts.

Arroyo went 3 for 4 and drove in the first Red Sox run when he was hit by Cal Quantrill’s pitch with the bases loaded in the second. The shortstop had been sidelined since June 15, missing eight games.

ROCKIES 1, TWINS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Germán Márquez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Colorado prevailed in its first trip to Minnesota since 2017.

Charlie Blackmon’s run-scoring fielder’s choice plated Connor Joe (two hits) in the sixth inning for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid.

Márquez (4-5) had a season high in innings, a season low in runs and allowed three hits in winning his third straight decision as Colorado bounced back from a three-game sweep in Miami. Daniel Bard earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

Dylan Bundy (4-4) allowed a run in six innings for the Twins, giving up four hits and two walks.

ROYALS 3, ATHLETICS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Zach Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and Kansas City beat Oakland.

Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments on Friday.

Olivares belted homers to left field in his first two at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game.

Greinke allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts in his first start since May 29. Scott Barlow earned his ninth save.

Cole Irvin (2-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and a season-high three walks. Seth Brown and Sean Murphy each had two-hit games for the A’s, who lost the opening game of a series for the 10th straight time.

