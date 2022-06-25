Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 000 003 000 — 3 5 0 New York 000 001 000 — 1 5 0

Verlander, Maton (8), R.Montero (9) and J.Castro; Severino, Marinaccio (7), M.Castro (8), Peralta (9) and Higashioka. W_Verlander 9-3. L_Severino 4-2. Sv_R.Montero (5). HRs_Houston, Tucker (14). New York, Stanton (16).

___

Boston 011 000 301 — 6 12 0 Cleveland 010 100 001 — 3 12 1

Pivetta, Schreiber (8), Houck (9) and Vázquez; Quantrill, Hentges (6), Shaw (7), Gose (7), Ramirez (8) and Hedges. W_Pivetta 8-5. L_Shaw 3-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (17), Arroyo (4). Cleveland, Giménez (8).

___

Oakland 000 100 000 — 1 6 0 Kansas City 001 011 00x — 3 8 0

Irvin, Acevedo (6), Pruitt (8) and Murphy; Greinke, Coleman (7), Cuas (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Greinke 1-4. L_Irvin 2-5. Sv_Barlow (9). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 000 210 000 0 — 3 8 0 Tampa Bay 030 000 000 1 — 4 7 0

(10 innings)

M.Keller, Vieaux (6), Stratton (7), Banda (8), Y.De Los Santos (10) and Perez, Heineman; Springs, Wisler (7), Poche (8), B.Raley (9), Adam (10) and Pinto. W_Adam 1-2. L_Y.De Los Santos 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Chavis (8), Castillo (6), Park (2).

___

Colorado 000 001 000 — 1 5 1 Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0 3 0

Márquez, Bard (8) and El.Díaz; Bundy, Duffey (7), Thornburg (9) and Jeffers, G.Sánchez. W_Márquez 4-5. L_Bundy 4-4. Sv_Bard (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York 100 013 000 — 5 6 0 Miami 100 010 100 — 3 11 1

Walker, Dr.Smith (7), Ottavino (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Alcantara, Floro (8), Yacabonis (9) and Stallings. W_Walker 6-2. L_Alcantara 7-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (15). HRs_New York, Lindor (12), Canha (6).

___

Los Angeles 200 020 000 — 4 9 1 Atlanta 000 001 000 — 1 6 0

Urías, E.Phillips (7), Hudson (8), Graterol (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; I.Anderson, McHugh (5), Lee (8), O'Day (9) and W.Contreras. W_Urías 5-6. L_I.Anderson 6-4. Sv_Kimbrel (13). HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (10).