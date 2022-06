Tricia Realbuto, of Burke, Va., cheers with the crowd against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 202... Tricia Realbuto, of Burke, Va., cheers with the crowd against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. "I came here as soon as I heard," says Realbuto, "It's important to be here for many, many, reasons, it feels good to at least be here with others and scream and cry." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)