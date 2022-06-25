Stenhouse signs multi-year contract extension with JTG

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced Friday that he has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for JTG Daugherty Racing.

He made the announcement at Nashville Superspeedway, a de facto home NASCAR track for the native of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Since taking over the No. 47 Chevrolet at the start of the 2020 season, Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 pole in his first race and has 26 top-15 finishes.

His two career Cup wins came before Stenhouse moved to JTG.

“I’m ready to continue our progress together as a team,” Stenhouse said. “We’ve made some strides with this new car at some tracks and we know there’s some work to do on others. I look forward to that process with the good group of people we have in place at JTG Daugherty Racing."

Stenhouse heads into the race Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway ranked 24th in the Cup standings with five top-10 finishes. He finished a season-best second at Dover in May.

“Ricky has done a solid job on the racetrack and off the track during Kroger Racing in-store activations for our esteemed partners," said Tad Geschickter, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing with Jodi Geschickter, Gordon Smith and Brad Daugherty.

"We’re continuing to learn the new car and we’re making progress. We’ve led laps, earned stage points and been close to winning this year.”

