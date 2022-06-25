Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global | June 18-24, 2022

By Associated Press
2022/06/25 03:57
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushnyi died in a...
Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman, right, as the House select committee investigating th...
A model wears a creation as part of the Louis Vuitton men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, France, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Pho...
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence lays a wreath during his visit to the Iranian opposition headquarters in Albania, about 30 kilometers (16 miles)...
A member of the staff holds the painting "Cloud Study" by John Constable, against the backdrop of "Study for Clouds" by Gerhard Richter to be auctione...
Veszprem's Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, center, challenges Kielce's Uladzislau Kulesh, left, and Kielce's Nicolas Tourant, right, during the Final Four Champ...
Firefighters direct jets of water from fire hoses as they battle a huge wildfire in the foothills of the Pentadaktylos mountain range in the breakaway...
Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for aborti...
A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, R...
Afghans stand by the bodies of relatives killed in an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Phot...
A supporter of presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, with the Anti-corruption Governors League, cries in Bucaramanga, Colombia, after her candidat...
Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists attend a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreir...
Riders of South Korea compete in the Elite Women's Team Pursuit qualifying round at the Asia Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi, India, Saturday,...
A women, her lips painted with rainbow colors, attends the 2nd annual Lencha March to celebrate sex-affective relationships between cis women, trans w...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, looks at traditional dancers performing during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Governm...
A house in marooned by flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Team Japan competes during the team free preliminaries of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June...
Police hurdle tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Guillermo Lasso in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 21, 2022...
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the ruins of the sports complex of the National Technical University in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 24, 2022, damag...

June 18-24, 2022

From soldiers holding flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi, who died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the area, in Kyiv, Ukraine, to demonstrators gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., after the court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

