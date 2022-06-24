All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 8 3 3 27 26 11 New York 7 4 5 26 26 17 Philadelphia 6 1 8 26 20 11 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 20 22 CF Montréal 7 6 2 23 28 27 New England 6 5 5 23 27 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 2 20 16 19 Cincinnati 6 7 2 20 22 26 Atlanta 5 5 4 19 22 20 Inter Miami CF 5 7 3 18 15 24 Columbus 4 5 5 17 18 17 Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 21 29 D.C. United 4 8 2 14 17 24 Chicago 3 7 5 14 14 20

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 9 3 3 30 30 17 Real Salt Lake 8 4 4 28 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 3 27 29 18 FC Dallas 7 4 4 25 24 15 LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16 Nashville 6 5 5 23 19 18 Seattle 6 6 2 20 20 17 Vancouver 6 8 2 20 18 28 Colorado 5 6 4 19 17 18 Houston 5 7 3 18 18 19 Minnesota United 5 7 3 18 16 17 Sporting Kansas City 4 9 4 16 16 29 Portland 3 6 7 16 22 26 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie

Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Chicago 1, D.C. United 0

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, June 19

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.