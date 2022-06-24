Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New Zealand 325-8 against England, 3rd century for Mitchell

By Associated Press
2022/06/24 20:40
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the se...
England's Jack Leach, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the second day of the third cricket test ma...
England's Stuart Broad, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell during the second day of the third cr...
England's Jack Leach bowls a delivery during the second day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, En...
England's captain Ben Stokes, right, asks the umpire Marais Erasmus to replace the ball during the second day of the third cricket test match between ...
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the second day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, Englan...

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the se...

England's Jack Leach, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the second day of the third cricket test ma...

England's Stuart Broad, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell during the second day of the third cr...

England's Jack Leach bowls a delivery during the second day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, En...

England's captain Ben Stokes, right, asks the umpire Marais Erasmus to replace the ball during the second day of the third cricket test match between ...

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the second day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, Englan...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Tom Blundell couldn't review his leg-before-wicket dismissal against England in the third cricket test on Friday because the DLS system wasn't working as New Zealand went to lunch at 325-8.

England pacer Matthew Potts (1-30) took advantage of the technical fault to claim Blundell for 55 on the second day at Headingley.

Potts' delivery, which looked worth reviewing in normal circumstances, ended another dangerous counterattack by Blundell and Daryl Mitchell (109). The Kiwi duo has now shared partnerships of 195, 236 and 120 in the three-match series in which England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Mitchell reached his third century of the series by hitting spinner Jack Leach (3-100) for a six. Leach dismissed Mitchell for 109 in the last ball of the session with Zak Crawley taking the catch.

Tim Southee is 33 not out.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes dropped Mitchell on 80 in Potts' first over of the morning. The ball would have carried comfortably to Joe Root at first slip, but Foakes intervened. Potts had also missed out on a clear lbw against Mitchell on the first day when England captain Ben Stokes declined to review the appeal.

Michael Bracewell (13) was the other batter out in the opening session to Stuart Broad (3-62) after New Zealand resumed on 225-5.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-24 22:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwan mulls allowing family visits, tourism from July or August
Taiwan mulls allowing family visits, tourism from July or August
Taiwan sign tells 'humans over 18' not to call boss 'Auntie'
Taiwan sign tells 'humans over 18' not to call boss 'Auntie'
Taiwan e-bikes will require license plate starting Nov. 1
Taiwan e-bikes will require license plate starting Nov. 1
Anonymous firms order 500 tons of Taiwan groupers
Anonymous firms order 500 tons of Taiwan groupers
Singapore man duped out of NT$644,000 by influencer 'girlfriend' in Taiwan
Singapore man duped out of NT$644,000 by influencer 'girlfriend' in Taiwan
29 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
29 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Photos of Taiwan actress Barbie Hsu's wedding surface
Photos of Taiwan actress Barbie Hsu's wedding surface
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports first case of monkeypox
Taiwan reports first case of monkeypox