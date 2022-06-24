ATEN MicLIVE(TM) Wins 2022 Best of InfoComm Award

ATEN's MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer Honored in AV Technology Category

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announces its MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer was awarded a 2022 Best of InfoComm Award in the AV Technology category. The awards recognize outstanding new products exhibited at InfoComm. Entries are judged by an on-site panel of independent industry professionals during the show. This is the fourth award that MicLIVE™ has won, to date, with the others being a 2021 Good Design Award, a 2022 SVC Innovative Product Award, and a 2022 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award.

MicLIVE™ is a mixer and FX device specifically designed for podcaster with various mixing features in an all-in-one design. MicLIVE™ is the industry's first AI-optimized audio mixer and has built-in AI Smart-EQ that enhances podcast recordings with one click for results that usually only professionals know how to tune. With it, even a budget microphone can record great-sounding podcasts. The all-in-one design integrates a USB audio interface, phantom power, a preamplifier, a vocal effects processor, and sound effects pads so that there's never a dull moment in your program production. Moreover, with two combo jack inputs, MicLIVE™ allows for two-person monitoring, each with a dedicated volume control. With USB input, users can easily take remote calls or play background music from a smartphone. MicLIVE™ is packed with a powerful set of features to streamline podcast workflows and enrich programs. It is not only tailor-made for podcasts; it can also be used for YouTube video creation, talk shows, live streaming, worship, and more.

"ATEN is honored to be awarded the 2022 Best of InfoComm Award for our continued efforts of focusing on improving the user experience of our products," says Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of ATEN. "The MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer works like a virtual team for users: it simplifies complex audio engineering into a simple few taps, and has made real our goal to make professional podcasting easier."

For more information about the product, please visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-peripherals/content-creation/uc8000/

To see ATEN's MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer in action, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM-Ia3vYzds

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, Mainland China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.