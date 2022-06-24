Alexa
Taiwan reports first case of monkeypox

Man in his 20s studied in Germany from January to June

  614
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/24 19:04
Taiwan reports its first monkeypox case Friday. (CNA, US CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man in his 20s who spent the past six months studying in Germany has been identified as Taiwan’s first monkeypox case, the Centers for Disease Control said Friday (June 24).

The man from south Taiwan studied in Europe from January to June, and boarded a flight home on June 16. He tested negative for COVID-19 upon his arrival and began the mandatory quarantine.

On June 20, he started showing a variety of symptoms, including a fever, a sore throat, but also muscle pain and red sores, according to the CDC. He sought medical care on June 21 and June 22, with the doctor alerting the CDC and asking for tests, which turned out positive for monkeypox on Friday.

The individual was placed in a negative pressure room, and will receive treatment until he is cured, the CDC said. No contacts have developed any symptoms, but they will receive attention from the health authorities.

While internationally, most cases have been recorded in Europe and America, Singapore and South Korea have reported imported cases. In a move to step up prevention efforts, Taiwan has listed monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease.
