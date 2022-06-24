Patient Portal Market 2022 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Patient Portal Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Patient Portal Market is valued approximately USD 2389.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.65% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Patient Portal is a secure online tool to access health records. The use of patient portals by a growing number of healthcare facilities is fueling market expansion. Increased use of patient portals is also due to rising demand for Electronic Health Records (EHR) and necessary government regulations.

Portals are created by software companies in the form of mobile or web-based applications that users may use to keep or retrieve important information. Furthermore, the ageing population and the frequency of chronic illnesses continue to put pressure on healthcare systems’ capacity and financial sustainability. Furthermore, advancements in healthcare technology, such as linked devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, are helping healthcare providers to make more accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions with health data and insights. Furthermore, hospitals in emerging countries that are adopting new healthcare technologies are leading the patient portal market. Huawei Technologies and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital signed a collaboration agreement in March 2019 to develop a wireless healthcare facility in China.

The key regions considered for the global Patient Portal market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World North America dominate the market because of technological advancements in healthcare IT. Countries such as the United States and Canada have had success integrating IT technologies into their healthcare systems, which could help the market grow. Europe is expected to hold a second dominant position in the market due to increased deployment of healthcare IT and telehealth initiatives, as well as the digitization of healthcare procedures in the region,. In Asia-Pacific, the acceptability and demand for high-end medical infrastructure will be the primary drivers of the market. China, Japan, and India are the most developing countries in the region, which will drive the market for high-acuity information systems to grow.

Major market player included in this report are:

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medfusion Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Greenway Health, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Delivery Mode

Web-based

Cloud-based

By End-Use

Providers

Payers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Patient Portal Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

