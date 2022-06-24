Malaria Diagnostics Market 2022 Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Malaria Diagnostics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market is valued at approximately USD 728 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2022-2028. .

Malaria is one of the most common life-threatening diseases, affecting tropical and subtropical regions as a result of changing climates, low economic growth, underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure, and a lack of advanced treatment options. The market is being driven by rising demand for malaria diagnostics and the introduction of novel diagnostic techniques

According to the World Health Organization, the tropical disease caused by female Anopheles mosquitoes infected with Plasmodium species killed over 4,35,000 people worldwide in 2017. (WHO). According to the same source, over 219 million cases of malaria were reported worldwide, with Africa accounting for over 92% of cases, Southeast Asia for 6%, and the Eastern Mediterranean for 2%. Technological advancements are also expected to be a key driver in the malaria diagnostics market. Increasing demand and a growing need for high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic methods are likely to spark advancements that can improve diagnostic access, particularly in remote areas. However, due to high costs, a lack of specialized laboratories, and a skilled workforce, these tests have a lower market share.

The key regions considered for the global Malaria Diagnostics market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the highest disease burden, ROW is expected to lead the market. In 2021, the African continent had the highest revenue share. The malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum is the most common in the region, accounting for nearly all cases in Africa. According to the WHO, this region is responsible for 92.0 percent of global malaria cases and 93 percent of global malaria deaths. These figures show that malaria is becoming more prevalent in Africa.

Major market players included in this report are:

Access Bio., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex Partec GmbH

bioMerieux

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Malaria Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

