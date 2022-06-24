Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market 2022 Size, Share, Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market is valued at approximately USD 23 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cognitive and memory enhancer pharmaceuticals are supplements or medications that promote cognitive functioning improvement. These are most commonly used to treat people with schizophrenia, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or geriatric patients.

The primary reasons driving the growth of the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drug Market are an increase in the geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of memory-related diseases and neurological disorders. According to WHO, more than 46 million people have dementia, which is a significant factor affecting the growth of this industry. According to WHO figures, around 50 million individuals worldwide are affected by dementia as of September 2019, with nearly 10 million new cases documented each year. Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and dependency among the world’s elderly. As the global population ages, the number of persons suffering from dementia is predicted to rise to 82 million by 2030. As of June 2019, there were roughly 50 million people globally affected by epilepsy, with nearly 80 percent living in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, current clinical trials and prospective medications in the pipeline are some of the major reasons driving this market’s growth. Furthermore, several benefits provided by cognitive medicines, such as increased memory and reasoning, drive market expansion. However, ethical concerns about the use of these medications limit market expansion.

The key regions considered for the global Cognition and Memory Enhancement market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The cognition and memory improvement market is dominated by North America. Increased provisions for cognitive improvement training solutions attributable to established industry players are driving regional market expansion. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the incidence of neurological illnesses and the availability of a large patient pool, both of which are major factors predicting the growth of the cognitive and memory enhancer medication market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Natrol, LLC

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Cogstate Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Cognition & Memory-Enhancing Drugs

Brain-Boosting Nutraceuticals

Cognitive Assessment & Training Solutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

