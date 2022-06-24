Ocular Implants Market 2022 Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Key Players Update and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Ocular Implants Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Ocular Implants Market is valued approximately USD 14.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An intraocular lens implant is a synthetic, artificial lens that is implanted inside the eye to replace the focusing power of a natural lens that has been surgically removed, most commonly during cataract surgery. The market is expected to be driven by an increase in the frequency of eye illnesses such as age-related macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, and scleritis.

As the rate of occurrence rises, so does the demand for surgical procedures that require ocular implants. According to the United States National Library of Medicine study, based on previous trends in cataract procedures, 3.7 million cataract surgeries are expected to be done among Medicare beneficiaries in the United States in 2020. Age-related disorders include cataracts and age-related macular degeneration in the eyes. Another element driving the market’s expansion is an increase in the geriatric population. Additionally, the increased incidence of diabetes and the increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle may lead to diabetic retinopathy, which is expected to raise ocular implant sales. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million people had diabetes in 2021, and this number is expected to climb to 643 million by 2030. Another major aspect driving market expansion is technological advancement. The emergence of micro-invasive glaucoma devices for glaucoma sufferers is a typical example of technology progress in recent years. Glaukos Corporation, for example, got FDA approval in June 2018 for its iStent Inject second-generation trabecular meshwork bypass stent. The device is approved for use during phacoemulsification and is suggested for the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of implants.

The key regions considered for the global Ocular Implants Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the market. The rising frequency of eye problems, sedentary lifestyles, and key players’ increased focus on launching products in North America are all contributing to the region’s market expansion. A good reimbursement scenario and the availability of technologically advanced items in the region are some factors that are likely to keep the region in the lead during the projection period. During the projection period, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. Due to a large increase in the geriatric population, developing countries such as China and India are likely to have the highest growth in Asia Pacific. According to China’s seventh population census, the country’s population aged 60 and more accounted for 18.7% of the overall population in 2020. Other factors driving market expansion include an increase in the diabetic population, an increase in cataract procedures, and rising personal and government spending on eye care.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alcon, Inc.,

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson & Johnson

STAAR Surgical Company

Morcher GmbH

Hoya Corporation

Glaukos Corporation

Second Sight

Allergan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Intraocular Lens

Corneal Implants

Orbital Implants

Glaucoma Implants

Ocular Prosthesis

Others

By Application

Glaucoma Surgery

Oculoplasty

Drug Delivery

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Aesthetic Purpose

By End-use

Hospitals

Specialty Eye Institutes

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Ocular Implants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

