Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market 2022 Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 362.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

CAG expansions in the Huntingtin (Htt) gene cause Huntington’s Disease (HD), a degenerative neurological disorder. As per the Center of Disease Control In the United States, it affects one in every 10,000 persons. CAG expansions in HD patients range from 36 to 200, compared to less than 35 in healthy people. The prevalence varies by a factor of 10 between geographic places, which can be attributed to differences in case detection and diagnostic criteria.

Asia has always had a lower incidence than Europe, North America, and Australia. The use of immunomodulatory medicines to target the hyperactive immune system in HD is the focus of several small molecules under clinical development. The market is likely to be driven by Ingrezza’s expected label expansion for treating chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, the high prevalence of HD in Western countries, and a robust product pipeline of disease-modifying treatments. As per CDC, In North America, HD affects about 30,000 persons, with an incidence of 5.7 per 100,000. Children with HD are far less common, accounting for just approximately 5% to 10% of all cases. It affects up to ten persons out of every 100,000 in Europe. Institutes and universities are working on research programmes to discover novel therapeutics for the condition, such as cell and gene-based therapies. Huntington’s disease treatment will most likely focus on reversing cell loss due to degeneration. Neurogenesis and neuron regeneration are two new therapies that use stem cell therapy to restore or manipulate neuron cells. Another strategy is to reduce the creation of Huntingtin protein, which is the primary cause of Huntington’s disease. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of drug development.

The key regions considered for the Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Huntington’s disease treatment market in North America had the biggest revenue share. This increase is attributable to the disease’s high burden, rising healthcare costs, technology improvements, proactive government actions, and improved patient awareness of Huntington’s disease treatment options. H. Lundbeck A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., for example, are supporting market expansion by introducing symptom control medicines. Due to increased product penetration, untapped potential, and the growing prevalence of the condition in emerging nations, the market for Huntington’s disease therapy in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The market in the region is predicted to increase as a result of an increasing number of government initiatives aimed at improving the population’s health.

Major market player included in this report are:

H. Lundbeck A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hetero

Lupin

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment

Symptomatic treatment

Disease-modifying therapies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

