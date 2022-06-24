MiRNA Tools and Services Market 2022 Size, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the MiRNA Tools and Services Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global MiRNA Tools and Services Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

MiRNA also known as (micro RNA) refers to a small non-coding gene that regulates the expression of other genes. MiRNAs are involved in different aspects of cellular regulation, including development and differentiation, apoptosis, immune response, and inflammation among others. A miRNA tool and service kit provide convenient tools for researchers to research towards this phenomenon at its most initial level to facilitate them to understand how it works more quickly.

The growing incidences of chronic diseases and rising number of cancer cases as well as recent funding activities towards gene therapies are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- as of April 2021, worldwide around 41 million people died of Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) each year, witnessing for around 71% of all deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases caused the greatest number of deaths around 17.9 million, followed by cancers with 9.3 million, and respiratory diseases with 4.1 million deaths , and diabetes with 1.5 million deaths. Furthermore, the market witnessed new product launches and funding activities. For instance, in February 2019, US based Promega Corporation launched its new Maxwell RSC miRNA Plasma and Serum Kit to purify total circulating RNA, including miRNA, from plasma, serum and enriched exosomes for different advance techniques such as NGS or ddPCR etc. Moreover, in February 2021, Swiss pharmaceuticals major Novartis entered into a grant agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Under this agreement, the foundation would provide funding for discovery and development of an in vivo gene therapy for treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Also, growing technological advancements in bioinformatics and increasing number of research and clinical trials are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with miRNA Tools impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global MiRNA Tools, and Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and recent funding activities towards gene therapy research. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising expansion Contract Research Organization (CROs) and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global MiRNA Tools and Services Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific inc

General Electric Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Services

Research Tools

Services

By Technology

Extraction Tools

qRT-PCR

NGS

Microarray

Functional Analysis Tools

Others

By End User

Research and Academic Institutes

IVD, Pharma and Biotech Companies

CROs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global MiRNA Tools and Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

