Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market 2022 Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market is valued at approximately USD 7.08 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Ultralight aircraft are smaller and lighter compared to commercial planes. Ultralight aircraft are defined based on Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW). The ultralight aircraft has a maximum take-off weight that has a capacity for one or two people. This aircraft is designed for short-distance travel and is highly adopted in aero sports and recreational activities such as drone racing, paragliding, hang gliding, air racing, parachuting, and aerobatics.

The low-cost operation and maintenance of ultralight aircraft, increasing use of UAVs in various military and commercial operations, coupled with the rising expenditure on the military sector are major factors bolstering the growth of the global market. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2018, military expenditure accounted for 2.1% of GDP, and the percentage increased and reach 2.4% of GDP. Consequentially, the rising spending across the military segment is exhibiting a positive influence on the demand for ultralight and light aircraft, which leads the market growth around the world. However, safety considerations for the operation of ultralight and light aircraft and the shortage of skilled pilots impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing advancements in the traditional aircraft propulsion and rising developments in passenger drones and UAV payloads are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of well-established manufacturers of ultralight and light aircraft such as Textron, Piper Aircraft, Cirrus, and others. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), as well as the rising investment in research and development, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market across the European region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Major market players included in this report are:

Textron Inc.

Piper Aircraft

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A.

Cirrus

AutoGyro GmbH

Pilatus Aircraft

American Legend Aircraft Co.

Honda Aircraft Company

Flight Design General Aviation GmbH

Quicksilver Aircraft

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Aircraft Type:

Ultralight Aircraft

Light Aircraft

By System:

Airframes

Avionics

Cabin Interiors

Aircraft Systems

By Technology:

Manned

Unmanned

By Material:

Aluminum

Composites

Titanium

Others

By Propulsion:

Conventional Fuel

Electric-Hybrid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

