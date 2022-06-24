Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Size 2022 | Share, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development

The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the market for global affiliate marketing platform market from US$ 19,217.4 Million in 2021 to US$ 36,902.1 Million by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Affiliate marketing can be done using dedicated standalone software, or third-party intermediaries by referring a product or service by sharing it on a blog, social media platforms, or website. The affiliate marketing platform market is gaining popularity among small brands and publishers because it is easy to operate and involves a small investment. Moreover, the affiliate earns a commission whenever someone makes a sale through their recommendation, it includes onboarding, tracking and reporting sales and clicks, managing referrals, optimizing site traffic, and paying commissions. The market is driven by various successful models such as cost-per-click, cost-per-action and others. In addition to this, affiliate marketing has already had its roots in various sectors such as fashion, computer and electronics, sports associated products, travel, health wellness and beauty.

On the basis of product, the cost per sale segment is estimated to project the largest market share and highest CAGR in the global affiliate marketing platform market over the forecast period. Moreover, by application, the virtual products segment dominated the affiliate marketing software market in 2021 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to better commissions offered as compared to physical products. Furthermore, on the basis of industry, the retail and e-commerce industry hold the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increase in number of online buyers. Also, based on channel, the the direct sale segment is estimated to have the highest market share 2021, and is expected to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition to this, by regional outlook, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global affiliate marketing platform market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Drivers

The generation of income and employment through affiliate marketing business models and cost-effective program for businesses will boost the global affiliate marketing platform market during the forecast period. Affiliate marketing is a performance-based platform and has become a renowned approach to drive sales and generate significant revenue online. Affiliate marketing programs includes, content marketing programs (blogs and web pages), coupon-site programs, digital assets and many more that generates income to people. Moreover, as affiliate marketing programs brings high commission to the marketers, it is equally embraced by various business owing to low-cost structure of the advertising the product.

Restraints

Existence of affiliate fraud is a restraining factor which inhibits the growth of the affiliate marketing platform market during the forecast period. As web browsing and online shopping is on the rise, companies & brands have adopted affiliate marketing to a large extent. It also has a risk of fraud involved in affiliate marketing programs such as cookie stuffing, attribution fraud (app installs), typo squatting, stolen data for generating leads are some of the methods of affiliate frauds.

Trend

The ongoing trend of voice searches and AI creates a significant growth opportunity for the affiliate marketing platform market. Artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Connect makes it simple for any business to convey better client care at lower cost. Moreover, by using affiliate automation technologies, affiliates gain the efficiency, insight and optimization needed to drive changes and deliver results.

Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Country Wise Insights

North America Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-

US holds the major share in terms of revenue in the North America affiliate marketing platform market in 2021 owing to development of new technologies and availability of highly skilled publishers in the region. The high market share of US is also due to the presence of many affiliate marketing platform providers in the country. Whereas Canada is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, in terms of product, the cost per sale segment is estimated to project the largest market share and highest CAGR in the North America affiliate marketing platform market over the forecast period.

Europe Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-

UK is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Europe affiliate marketing platform market during the forecast period. Whereas, Germany dominated the Europe affiliate marketing platform market in 2021. Moreover, in terms of application, the virtual products segment dominated the affiliate marketing platform market in 2021 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-

Japan is the highest share holder region, and India is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.8% in the Asia Pacific affiliate marketing platform due to the increasing demand for affiliate marketing in the country. Whereas, in terms of industry, the retail and e-commerce industry hold the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increase in number of online buyers.

Middle East & Africa Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-

South Africa is the highest shareholder in 2021 and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the MEA affiliate marketing platform market. The market for affiliate marketing platform in Middle East & Africa will have steady growth in the coming years as the retail industry is significantly gaining the momentum.

South America Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-

Brazil is the highest shareholder country in the South America affiliate marketing platform in 2021 and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.7%. Furthermore, based on channel, the direct sale segment is estimated to have the highest market share 2021, and is expected to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Direct sale is always been a clear communication channel between manufacturer and buyer which is why it is highly preferred by customers.

Competitive Insight

Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global affiliate marketing platform market include Admitad, Affiliatly, Alibaba, Amazon, Inc., AWIN, Bluehost, CJ Affiliate, ClickBank, Converting Team, CrakRevenue, eBay Inc., Everflow, iDev Affiliate, Leaddyno, Leadpages, Omnistar Affiliate, Post Affiliate Pro, ReferralCandy, Refersion, ShareASale, Shopify Inc., Studiopress and Tradedoubler AB among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is segmented based on product, application, industry, channel and region. The industry trends in the global affiliate marketing platform market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market:

By Product segment of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into: Cost Per Sale Cost Per Lead Cost Per Click

By Application segment of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into: Physical Products Virtual Products

By Industry segment of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into: Transportation Hospitality Healthcare BFSI Banks Investment/Trading Firms Multi Asset Brokers Others Entertainment and Media Retail and e-commerce Consumer Goods ITeS Payment and Ticketing Sales and Marketing Others

By Channel segment of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into: Direct Sale Distribution Channel

By Region segment of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe The UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

SOURCE Astute Analytica